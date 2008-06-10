Score One For Hulu: Viacom Handing Over Daily Show, Colbert

A big pick-up for Hulu: Viacom is letting it re-run entire episodes of its two most popular (and best) shows: The Daily Show and The Colbert Report.



Desperate to see “The Mind Of Mencia” on the NBC and Fox JV? Hang tight: Viacom is describing the move as a “test” that can lead to more shows moving over. No word on economics, but we assume that Viacom at least 70% of the ad revenue from the shows — the Hulu standard for its partners.

For those of you without jobs — or jobs with real lunch breaks — here’s last night’s Daily Show, in its entirety.



Gainfully employed and/or busy? Try this 8-minute clip of a show from last week, featuring an interview with squirmy ex-Bush spokesman Scott McClellan.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.