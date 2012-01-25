Score! Margin Call Was Nominated For An Oscar

The nominations for the 84th Academy Awards were just announced, and we noticed a prominent Wall Street flick from last year on the list—Margin Call.



The film, which chronicles the first 24 hours at an investment bank at the dawn of the financial crisis, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, along with The Artist, Bridesmaids, Midnight in Paris and A Separation.

Results will be announced Feb. 26.

Margin Call was written and directed by J.C. Chandor, whose background is in documentary production and directing commercials—the film was his first feature-length movie. After the movie’s limited release in October, Margin Call was well received by both movie critics and financial professionals.

This is not the first time that a Wall Street movie has shown up on film’s prestigious award nominations. Last year, the HBO-produced film Too Big To Fail, based off Andrew Ross Sorkin’s book about the backdoor meetings between government officials and banks that transpired during the crisis, was nominated for two Golden Globe awards— Best TV movie or miniseries, and Best Supporting Actor in a TV movie or miniseries for Paul Giamatti’s portrayal of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, but the movie ultimately did not win any awards.

