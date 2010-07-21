Score Another One For Doug Kass: Market Goes Positive

The S&P just went up, after being off by well over 1% earlier in the day. The Dow and the NASDAQ are just negative, but we think that we’re ready to give Doug Kass the win in correctly predicting earlier this morning, when things were looking bleakest, that the market would turn positive at some point.



He didn’t predict, however, that the market would close up, so… at this point, you’re on your own.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

