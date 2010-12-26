Score A Kindle This Morning? Here's How To Load It With Free Google Books

E-Readers like the Nook and the Sony Reader automatically give you access to the thousands of books in Google’s online library. But for devices like the Kindle, you need to work around a few obstacles before you can gain access.
The trick is to check out a program called Calibre. Itl converts your Google Book downloads to a format any e-reader can recognise.
It’ll even send it to your device automatically.
Change any metadata for the book such as title and author. Then click ok and wait for the book to convert
