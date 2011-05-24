Score A Great Spot At The Airport With This iPhone App

Want to score a good parking deal for your next trip to the airport? AirportParking.com, which covers more than 100 airports in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland, has just released its first mobile app to make the process easier.



The company’s new, free iPhone app enables you to reserve a bargain parking space while on the go. You can enter your particulars using the app or you can call AirportParking.com from the app and talk to a reservations agent to secure your space.

I recently used AirportParking.com for a four-day trip from LaGuardia Airport in Queens, N.Y.

While long-term parking at the airport costs $33 per day, I used AirportParking.com to reserve a spot at a Dollar Rent A Car lot just outside the airport for $17.21 per day. That’s a substantial savings and the longer your trip, the more you save.

A free shuttle service took me to the airport and back.

Now, you can shop for these kinds of parking deals using the AirportParking iPhone app.

With the app, you select your departure airport from a list of nearby airports and then can shop for a deal based on price, location and services, including whether the parking lot is outdoors, covered or offers valet service.

The app can detect your location and offers driving directions, parking lot photos and, importantly, customer reviews and ratings so you can read what previous users thought of the parking lot’s services.

While the app provides profiles of parking lots at more than 100 airports, it only offers parking reservations at this juncture for more than 50.

One cool thing about the app is that you don’t have to bother with a lot of paperwork. Like airlines that offer mobile boarding passes, AirportParking enables you merely to show your iPhone reservation screen at the parking lot to customer service representatives for proof of your reservation.

Another nice app feature is that when you return from your trip and are ready to retrieve your vehicle, you can phone the parking lot from the app to tell them to send the shuttle to pick you up, speeding the process.

You thus don’t have to fumble around looking for reservations paperwork.

