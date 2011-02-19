Score A Free Bluetooth Speaker Set When You Stay At The Four Seasons LA

Photo: HotelChatter

Tech geeks that we are, we’re always scouring for gadgets we can try out, especially free ones. So we want to test out the Four Seasons Los Angeles‘s newest amenity, Jambox.Jambox are palm-sized portable wireless speakers and speakerphones that will work with your smartphone, laptop, iPad, iPods and any other Bluetooth device.



You can use them to jam out to music, watch movies or play video games. They also come with a built-in speaker, so they can be employed for conducting conference calls from your room or making a Skype call.

The easy-to-use speakers have an output capacity of 85 decibels and can keep the music going for 10 hours. Maker Jawbone says they can fill even the largest rooms—you know what that means, hotel party! The Jambox also sport a sleek little design with stainless-steel and a rubber casing. In fact, they were won a 2011 Travel + Leisure Design Award for Best Tech Accessory.

The speakers are free to guests shacking up in the suites at the hotel, the only one in Cali offering ’em. When suite guests check in, the front desk will ask if they’d like a Jambox during their stay.

This post originally appeared on HotelChatter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.