Score 29-Cent Burgers, $60 Flights And More In Our Leap Day Deals Round-Up

Feb. 29 isn’t usually primetime for discount-hunters, but it looks like retailers will do just about anything to whip consumers into a spending frenzy these days.We’ve rounded up a list of the best discounts on travel, food and apparel we could get our paws on. Happy Leap Day!



Food

Chick fil-a. Early risers can munch on free four-count chicken nuggets from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Applebees. Joethecouponguy reports Applebees is offering half off apps and $5.50 burgers from 9 p.m. to closing at various locations, but the chain hasn’t advertised this deal as far as we can see. You might want to call in advance. You can still score 10% off gift cards using codes from Plastic Jungle.

Caribou Coffee is serving up BOGO deals on all coffee.

McDonald’s. Loosen your belt buckle and cash in on 29-cent quarter-pounder burgers with cheese over at the Golden Arches today. You’ll pay full-price for your first burger.

Subway. Eat fresh and get a free cookie with your purchase.

Apparel

Bath & Body Works. Free fragrance mist with any $10 purchase (coupon here).

Build-a-Bear. Select items will be marked off 29% (get it?).

Zappos.com. Any purchase made on Feb. 29 will enjoy a four-year return policy.

Chinese Laundry is offering 15% off online (via Bargainist).

Banana Republic. Save 29% on all full-priced items online with promo code ‘brleapyear.’

Travel

House of Air in San Francisco is offering free admission for those with Leap Day birthdays (via HotelTonight)

Virgin America is offering tickets for $54 one-way (via HotelTonight)

Frontier Airlines. Their Leap Year deal ends today, but there are still $60 flights available here.

Marriott Resorts. Score 30-50% off Caribbean resorts today by using promo code “D54” at www.arubamarriott.com (via/Fodor). Travel March 1 – Sept. 30, 2012.

Trump Hotels. You’ll get 29% off your stay at Trump Hotel Collection properties in New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Panama, Toronto and Waikiki. Book stays between March 1 and April 30, 2012 (via CNN).

