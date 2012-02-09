Here's What You Get When You Shell Out For The American Express Business Platinum Card

Photo: seishin17 via Flickr

American Express increased the sign-up bonus on the Business Platinum card today from 0 to 25,000 points, after you spend $5,000 within the first three months. While 25,000 isn’t necessarily “amazing deal” material, it’s a decent bonus for a card Amex hasn’t really marketed in the past year.Some TPG readers have emailed me about lucrative targeted offers for up to 100,000 sign-up bonus points on this card, but I never seem lucky enough to be eligible for any of those offers.



The Details

The Business Platinum basically has the same core benefits as the personal card: $200 yearly airline rebate, Delta, American and US Airways lounge access, Priority Pass Select membership, Free Global Entry, Fine Hotels & Resorts and 1.25 cents per point when you redeem with Pay Per Points. You can read my entire Platinum card review here. There is currently a 50,000 point bonus for the personal Platinum if a current card member refers you.

In addition to those core benefits, the Business Platinum also gives you access to American Express’ Open Savings program, which automatically gives you discounts when you use your card at certain vendors: for example 3% at Hyatt, 5% at Courtyard by Marriott, 5% at Airtran, 10% at Hertz, 5% at Office Max and 5% at Fedex.

The annual fee is $450, which can easily be recouped in value if you maximise the benefits of the card- especially the first year with the 25,000 point bonus (those alone are worth over $450 in my eyes if you use them to their maximum value).

