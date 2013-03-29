The Internet Is Trying To Figure Out If This Bacon Mouthwash Is Real Or Fake

Scope put out a website for a brand new product set to debut around April 1: Bacon mouthwash.



Mashable notes that “Procter & Gamble, Scope’s parent company, claims this is a real product.”

Scope is tweeting about the product nonstop, and the mouthwash does have its own product page on Scope’s main website.

According to the FAQ: “No pigs are harmed during the making of Scope Bacon. The bacon taste you’ll find in Scope Bacon is a perfectly healthy synthetic flavoring.”

But this product seems too amazingly strange to be true.

First of all, there’s no way to actually buy the product online.

Second, bacon is the go-to April Fool’s prank. Last year J&D Foods announced a bacon coffin, and Clorox started offering a bacon-scented cat litter that sizzles when your cat pees;

Scope isn’t the first company to release an early April Fool’s Day prank this year. American Eagle advertised a new product:”skinny skinny jeans” that are actually two cans of paint.

Watch Scope’s bacon ad below:

