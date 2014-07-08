Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun Marries 'F-Cancer' Founder Yael Cohen In Star-Studded Ceremony

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, tied the knot Sunday in Whistler, Canada to Yael Cohen in front of many of the couple’s celebrity friends, including Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sophia Bush, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson.

Cohen, 27, is the South African founder of the nonprofit “F— Cancer,” which is a cancer education organisation she launched in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Braun, 33, is Justin Bieber’s ever-present, longtime manager. Braun now owns two record labels: School Boy Records and Raymond-Braun Media Group, a joint venture with Usher.

After the couple said their “I dos,” Bieber sang “All You Need Is Love” to end the ceremony.

Later at the reception, Bieber joined fellow Braun client Carly Rae Jepsen for a rendition of her hit “Call Me Maybe.”

But the best video of the night was of Tom Hanks dancing on-stage to “This Is How We Do It,” posted by Bieber.

Bieber posted many photos from the night, including this one with a congratulatory message for the bride:

And one with fellow singer Ed Sheeran.

Actress Sophia Bush was also in attendance.

Yael posted after the ceremony:

