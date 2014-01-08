Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun Engaged To 'F-Cancer' Founder Yael Cohen

instagram.com/scooterbraun Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen celebrating New Year’s after the proposal.

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, rang in 2014 by proposing to his girlfriend, Yael Cohen, who he hasbeen dating since early 2013.

Cohen, 27, is the South African founder of the nonprofit organisation “F— Cancer,” which is “a cancer education organisation aiming to activate Gen-Y to engage with their parents about early detection, preventative lifestyles and communication around cancer,” according to the website. Cohen launched F-Cancer in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Braun, 32, is Justin Bieber’s ever-present, longtime manager and friend after the former club promoter discovered the Canadian kid on YouTube and made him into a pop star sensation. Braun now owns two record labels: School Boy Records and Raymond-Braun Media Group, a joint venture with Usher.

Braun has been on vacation since the Christmas Day release of Bieber’s movie “Believe,” frequently posting shots of him and Cohen skiing and hitting the beach.

Braun and Cohen hinted at the engagement news on Twitter, but his client Carly Rae Jepsen let the cat out of the bag.





Huge congrats to @scooterbraun and @yael on their engagement! I am so happy for you both! #truelove #yay

— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) January 6, 2014

loving 2014. Luckiest guy in the world :)

— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 6, 2014

2014, I like you.

— Yael Cohen (@yael) January 6, 2014

The couple have also been Instagramming shots from their two-week vacation.

“Time to vacation with this woman. I’m a lucky guy @yael :)”

“Well hello there me lady. Lol”

“Happy New Years! #tradition #newyears”

“That was a great vacation. #blessed and very very#lucky :)”

