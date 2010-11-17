Here's How Google Is Cashing In On The Groupon Craze

Daily deals sites like Groupon and New York-based Scoop St. have long used Google ads as a way to attract new customers to their email lists. And indeed, Google seems to be cashing in on the daily deals craze. Scoop St. cofounder David Ambrose tells us that cost-per-click rates for deals-related keywords have risen dramatically over the past year.



Scoop St. recently celebrated its first birthday. In this video, Ambrose checks in with us on the site’s growth and the state of the industry.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

