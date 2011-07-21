Scoble: Twitter Is A Mess, And Jack Needs To Fix It Fast

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

After news broke that Twitter had fired four product employees, connected tech blogger Robert Scoble added more fuel to the fire saying the company is a “mess.”On Google+ he detailed four problems he’s regularly hearing from people near the company:



1. There’s very little curiosity inside the product team at Twitter. Quick, name a poweruser who works at Twitter. I can’t. In fact, some of my friends have analysed the people who work at Twitter and most don’t follow many people, most don’t tweet very often, most don’t interact with other people very often. These are attributes of people who will design new features. There is also a decided bent against heavy users, which is biasing that team toward inaction rather than anything interesting.

2. Until Jack came back engineers were being held back from shipping new features. I’ve heard of lots of disgruntled engineers working inside Twitter from a wide variety of people. Lately they say it’s more fun to work at Twitter again (I guess it’s not if you are getting fired like these four, though).

3. I’ve talked to a few investors in Twitter and there was consistent feedback that bad hires had been done in the move to rapidly expand. Of course, everyone has an opinion here. I bet the four folks who got fired today will have a different tune to sing.

4. Partners are complaining that Twitter doesn’t know what it wants to be and doesn’t have a consistent story of how it wants to proceed with partnerships. This demonstrates managerial troubles that I’m sure Jack is being forced to deal with.

Scoble concluded his post saying, “we’re getting a small glimpse into the mess inside Twitter and it’s not smelling very good.”

Of all of Scoble’s points, the second is the one that resonates with us. Every other month it seems like Facebook is rolling out a new feature.

When was the last time Twitter introduced a killer feature? Photos? We still don’t even know how those are supposed to work. And, for what it’s worth, we see the company’s founders using Instagram a lot, so there’s obviously something busted with Twitter’s photos.

