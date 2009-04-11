Arrington Has CrunchPad, Scoble Has Time Travel Machine

This is apparently what happens when you spend too much time in front of a computer.

Here’s a quote, purportedly about Twitter and Friendfeed, from former Microsoft (MSFT) blog dude Robert Scoble’s 1100-word essay, “Mike Arrington and I disagree on the future.”

We don’t know the context, because we don’t want to watch the video or read the post — for fear of losing our minds. But apparently your success in the future is determined by how many people you deal with on Friendfeed. So get to work!

For what it’s worth, Arrington has proposed a “Friendfeed intervention” for Scoble, who once claimed to spend seven hours a day on the site.

Scoble: Oh, and Mike, you only have 62 comments and 72 likes, which demonstrates you haven’t done enough with these systems to see the real value. I have 18,300 comments and 17,284 likes and now I have a database that ANYONE can search and find a LOT of value. Plus, I have now been to the future and you haven’t. Yet. You’ll get there. :-)

Can’t wait!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.