Scientists Built The Fastest Cat Robot Ever

Swiss researchers have created an adorable cat-like robot, whose trot is based off the movements of the typical house cat.



It runs about 5 feet per second, covering seven body lengths every second — the fastest small quadraped robot. It is even learning to cover obstacles and rough terrain. Though the robot is headless, you can tell from the video what it’s supposed to be.

They call it the “cheetah-cub robot” because it’s like a smaller version of MIT’s “Cheetah” robot, which looks much creepier. They hope they can use it to navigate through search and rescue operations.

They published today about the robot in the International Journal of Robotics Research.

Here’s the adorable trot, and some more info from researcher Alexander Sproewitz, of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne:



