Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard Offered Rewards For Celebrity Recruits In 1955

Walt Disney was among 63 celebrity recruits L. Ron Hubbard wanted to recruit to Scientology in 1955.

Photo: Wikipedia

Plenty of celebrities practice Scientology today. However, when the religion first started out, Church of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard had a few suggestions of his own for top recruits. Filed under the name “Project Celebrity,” Hubbard announced a celebrity wish list to help spread word of his religion saying there are “many to whom America and the world listens.”



Published in the Xenu.net archives, the list appeared in an early 1955 “Ability” newsletter, a bulletin sent out to Scientology members. “Project Celebrity” contained 63 well-known celebrities comprised of athletes, actors, artists, writers, and singers from the ’50s.

Hubbard requested current followers to claim one celebrity, whom he referred to as “quarry,” and bring them in for a formal auditing session in which the celebrity would be told the benefits of Scientology and be made “much more effective.”

The note also says Project Celebrity was just one action of more to come. The announcement came complete with a plan of how to enlist “quarry” into the religion:

“These Celebrities are well guarded, well barricaded, over-worked, aloof quarry …

If you want one of these celebrities as your game, write us at once so the notable will be yours to hunt without interference.”

If you were successful in converting a celebrity you’d even receive a token of thanks for your efforts.

“If you bring one of them home you will get a small plaque as your reward.“

Read the entire announcement of Project Celebrity below:

Photo: Ability Magazine 1955 / Xenu.net

Notable celebrities on Hubbard’s wish list included:

Pablo Picasso, Jackie Gleason, Ed Sullivan, Ernest Hemmingway, Orson Welles, Walt Disney, Vincent Price, and Bob Hope.

Here’s the full list of Hubbard’s celebrity “quarry” list:

Walter Winchell

Edward R. Murrow

Ed Sullivan

Marlene Dietrich

Robert Q. Lewis

Orson Welles

Ernest Hemmingway

Danny Kaye

Joseph Alsop

Stewart Alsop

Sid Caesar

Louella Parsons

Liberace

Walt Kelly

Charles Laughton

Gaylord Hauser

Eric Johnson

Fred Allen

Harry Seeger

John Ford

Elliott White Springs [sic]

Gabriel Heatter

Arthur Godfrey

George Gobel

Fulton J. Sheen

James Stewart

Howard Hughes

Philip Wylie

Billy Graham

Hedda Hopper

Bob Hope

Artie Shaw

Pablo Picasso

Al Capp

Walt Disney

Milton Berle

Duncan Hines

Dorothy Kilgallen

Gene Fowler

Jimmy Hatlo

Gordon MacRae

Jackie Gleason

Lowell Thomas

Frank Edwards

Joe Lewis

Vincent Price

Red Skelton

Joshua Logan

Henry Luce

Walter Lippman

Groucho Marx

Darryl Zanuck

Cecil B. DeMille

Leopold Stokowski

Arturo Toscanini

Bing Crosby

Edward G. Robinson

Greta Garbo

Robert C. Ruark

Earle Stanley Gardner

Charles Addams

Robert Montgomery

Donald O’Conner

Thanks to Robert Vaughn Young for posting the newsletter.

Ex-Scientologist who wants to weigh in? Know anything more about these “reward” plaques? Please email me at [email protected].

