Scientology created a website to bash Leah Remini and her new TV show of 'liars'

The Church of Scientology created a website to slam Leah Remini and her new A&E television show,

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

The site is titled, “Leah Remini — Aftermath: After Money.” It accuses the former “King of Queens” star of attacking the organisation in the media, in a book, and on TV shows for profit. The church also claims that the ex-Scientologists featured on the A&E series (Remini among them) are lying about their experiences with Scientology.

It states:

“Leah Remini has repeatedly disparaged and exploited her former faith for profit and attention through a series of failed publicity stunts, culminating in her reality TV show featuring a cast of admitted liars who to make a buck have been telling differing versions of the same false tales of abuse for years.”

In response to Remini’s demand that Scientology pay her $1.5 million for allegedly trying to ruin her reputation and endangering her contract with A&E, the church called the request “extortion.”

“She recently attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth. This shows the extent Leah Remini is willing to go to in order to distort the truth about Scientology.”

A&E didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

NOW WATCH: 7 famous people reveal why they are Scientologists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.