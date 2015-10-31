Scientology tried to discredit Leah Remini with these 'damning claims'

The Church of Scientology tried to discredit Leah Remini ahead of her big “20/20” special on Friday.

ABC has been teasing the interview with Remini, who’s currently promoting her new memoir “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” all this week. In excerpts from promos and “Good Morning America” previews, the actress talks about leaving the religion, its allegedly damaging practices, and its extreme preferential treatment of its most famous member, Tom Cruise.

ABC News reported that the Church of Scientology hand-delivered a packet full of “damning claims” about the actress. In it, for example, the organisation claims that Remini didn’t leave of her own accord. The Church says she was “expelled” for “ecthical lapses” and actually wanted to stay.

Remini maintains that isn’t true. But she does identify one thing that she and Scientology agree on.

Play GIF ABC News A hand-delivered packed about Leah Remini arrives from Scientology at ABC News.

ABC’s Dan Harris read from the packet: “Given Leah Remini’s insatiable desire for attention, it comes as no surprise for two years she’s been incapable of moving on with her life and shamelessly exposing her former religion in a pathetic attempt to get publicity.”

“Yes, I agree with them. I wish I too could get over 30 years of this quickly. Unfortunately, it’s going to take some time,” Remini, 45, answered.

Scientology has been accused, most notably in the HBO documentary “Going Clear,” of using extreme methods to silence its detractors and former members. Its auditing sessions have allegedly been used to compile a member’s “sins” and keep them from falling out of line.

The former “King of Queens” star joined Scientology with her mother at eight years old. She left the organisation in July 2013 when she began to challenge its control over its members. Her own daughter was also coming of age in the organisation, another reason for her leaving.

Remini’s “20/20” special airs Friday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Watch the preview from “Good Morning America” below:

<br /> <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/">ABC Breaking News</a> <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/Video">Latest News Videos</a>

NOW WATCH: 7 famous people reveal why they are Scientologists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.