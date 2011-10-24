The Church Of Scientology Dug Through Trey Parker And Matt Stone's Trash Looking For "Vulnerabilities"

The Church of Scientology has a zealous following among Hollywood celebrities like Tom Cruise and Will Smith.



But “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have never been the biggest fans — as evidenced by their infamous “Trapped in the Closet” Scientology-themed episode, which skewered the religion’s teachings and outright accused Cruise of homosexuality.

Now, a leaked document is at the centre of a Village Voice story suggesting that the Church struck back with a bizarre investigation into Parker and Stone.

They obtained their phone records, dug through their trash and also kept watch over some of the pair’s friends — including John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn.

All of this followed the 2005 airing of “Trapped in the Closet.”

And since six years have gone by without a major Parker-Stone scandal coming to light, we’re guessing the Church didn’t turn up anything good.

Probably because, instead of behaving badly, Parker and Stone were spending most of their free time developing a blockbuster musical.

