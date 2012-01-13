The Scientology Building Where Members Will Receive 'Infinite Power' Is Finally About To Open

Photo: Wikipedia

After 13 years and millions of dollars in fundraising, the Scientology “Flag Mecca” in Clearwater, Florida is set to open this year, with the goal of giving its members “infinite power.”The Village Voice just published a series of renderings of the centre, which at 377,000 square feet is the largest building in Clearwater. The church reportedly raised around $145 million to build the structure.



According to these renderings, the mecca comes complete with an office for the church’s late creator L. Ron Hubbard, an expansive atrium, a chapel, a bookstore, board rooms and dozens of classrooms.

But most interestingly, blueprints for the building include rooms for a “time machine,” an “oiliness room,” and something called “Endocrine States.”

Why would members need to test their oiliness and/or go back in time? Because the building is dedicated to performing Hubbard’s “Super Power Rundown”:

“A super fantastic, but confidential series of rundowns… that puts the person into fantastic shape unleashing Super Power of a thetan. This means that puts Scientologists into a new realm of ability enabling them to create a new world. It puts world Clearing within reach of the future.” — Hubbard

The fifth floor of the building is dedicated to unleashing the powers of their members, with equipment that apparently will help measure your “magnetic sense” and “physical energy” and may look something like this:

Tony Ortega of the Voice estimates that the cost of the Rundown will be in the area of $30,000, which sounds like a small price to pay for “infinite power,” if that is in fact what you will get.

Members of the church may want to direct those powers towards paying down the $450,000 in garbage and overgrown grass fines that the city of Clearwater has hit the building with over the years.

A spokesperson from the Church of Scientology Flag Service organisation told Business Insider that the building would be open to “members only” at an unspecified date, “sometime this year.”

Check out the full collection of the renderings over at the Village Voice.

