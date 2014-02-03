Yes, That Was A Scientology Ad You Saw During The Super Bowl

Super Bowl viewers in some parts of the country saw a weird ad from the Church of Scientology promoting its “spiritual technology.”

The ad has been out for a few weeks, and technically isn’t a Super Bowl ad, even though it felt like one. The Church of Scientology has run regional ads during big events like the Super Bowl before.

The commercial gives plenty of fodder to Scientology’s critics, with its gleaming, pseudo-Christian cross and generic images of “technology”:

