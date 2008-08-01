Scientology a "Crime Syndicate," Says Former Member Suing Church and Tom Cruise For $250 Million

The cult-like perception of Scientology hits new heights: A former member of the church is suing the religion and Tom Cruise for being a criminal organisation on par with the Mafia.



New York Daily News: Tom Cruise is named in a $250 million federal lawsuit that is using the RICO statute against the Church of Scientology. Ex-Scientologist Peter Letterese, a longtime critic of the church, filed suit in Southern District Court in Florida on July 15 alleging, among other things, that members of the church harassed him after he left…

Letterese calls the church a “crime syndicate” and wants it broken up under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organisation law, just as the feds have broken up Mafia families.

He singles out Cruise, who’s made no secret of his religion, saying that Scientology head David Miscavage is “aided and abetted by the actions of Tom Cruise, his right-hand man for foreign and domestic promotion, as well as for foreign and domestic lobbying. He has assisted the syndicate in acquiring funds and [made] his own donations of money believed to be in the multiple tens of millions of dollars.”

