Scientology facilities have been closed after a man alleged he was held against his will

According to the local newspaper The Cannon Courier, Scientology facilities in Cannon County, Tennessee, are permanently closed and not operating after a 911 call led police to discover allegations that people were being held against their will with “no obvious amenity for life.”

“The Scientology facilities are closed and [no longer] operating,” a statement from Cannon County Sheriff’s Department said, The Cannon Courier reported.

The newspaper also reported that the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 phone call that gave it the opportunity to go inside the facilities. Officers described the scene as “a double-wide trailer with several tiny cabins located behind it.” The cabins were in the wilderness and gated.

A man there who made the 911 call reportedly told officers that in addition to being held against his will, he was also being given unknown medications. He told officers that he was there for rehab and to “get cleansed through Scientology.” The man told officers that he’d been at the facilities for nine months.

Officers desribed the man’s bedroom in the area as “a small room with a single bed in it, the bed is bare except for a one sheet that he covers up with, his bathroom is the only room with a light.”

The man was taken to a local hospital. After a search of the facilities, officers found a woman who was also transported to a local hospital.

Three suspects have been charged in the case and are in custody. The Cannon Courier reports that two of the suspects have entered guilty pleas on two counts of false imprisonment.

The Cannon County Sheriff’s Department and The Church of Scientology did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

