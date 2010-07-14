Scientologists Made An Anti-Anderson Cooper Mag And Handed It Out At CNN

The Church of Scientology doesn’t like it when the media gives it less-than-positive coverage (which is pretty much the only type of coverage the media gives it), and its members tend to get rather aggro with the journalists who produce such features.



In retaliation against these types of pieces, sometimes Scientologists get stalkey. Sometimes they make threatening phone calls. And sometimes they produce 95-page magazines attacking a journalist and then hand out copies in front of his place of work.

That’s what members of the Cult Church did this morning at CNN to get back at Anderson Cooper, who did a week-long, five-part investigation called “Scientology: A History of Violence” back in March.

TVNewser’s Kevin Alloca reports:

Freedom, “published by the Church of Scientology since 1968,” devotes the entire issue — and accompanying 30 minute DVD — to a attempted takedown of the CNN anchor, the “AC360” crew, and the interview subjects featured in the series. (Please do yourself a favour and check out Cooper’s “statement” at 11:30 in this incredible video.)

As noted in their video, the Church of Scientology now owns its own printing facilities to manufacture publications like these.

Like we said, magazines are back!

As a bonus, here’s that footage of Scientology spokesman Tommy Davis storming off set when ABC’s Martin Bashir asked him about his magical volcano god:



