Scientists are turning spinach leaves into heart tissue

Spinach might be good for your heart, but scientists at Worcester Polytechnic Institute are actually trying to turn spinach into heart tissue. Using a process that strips the cells from plants, researchers turned the leafy green into a clear cellulose structure that happens to have a similar structure to human blood vessels. Researchers believe that once they attach the plant structure to a blood source, the body might be able to use that to create new tissue around it, repairing damage from injury or disease.

