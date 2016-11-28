Scientists have turned to crowdfunding to save an endangered Australian parrot

Orange bellied parrot. Image: Mark Holdsworth

A crowdfunding campaign to help scientists trying to save the rare orange bellied parrot from extinction has more than doubled its target.

The cash, now at $137,000, well above the $60,000 target on the Pozible campaign, will allow researchers to launch an emergency intervention and to monitor the bird’s progress for the next two years.

Only three females and 11 males survived the migration from Victoria to Melaleuca in Tasmania’s southwest Wilderness World Heritage Area.

“We can’t thank people enough for getting behind this project to ensure we could implement our emergency intervention plan,” says Dr Dejan Stojanovic from the Australian National University.

“Two weeks ago we identified low female numbers returning to breed. So to be on the ground seeing the first laid eggs for the season wouldn’t have been possible without the public’s support.”

The funding means a team of researchers and volunteers has flown to Melaleuca in Tasmania’s southwest Wilderness World Heritage Area to start the emergency intervention.

They plan to rebuild the wild population with help from a captive breeding program set up by the Tasmanian Government.

