Scientists Sequenced The Genes Of 110-Year-Olds To Find The Secret Of Long Life And Came Up With Nothing

First World War veterans (L-R) 112 year old Henry Allingham, 110 year old Harry Patch and 108 year old Bill Stone, gather at the start of the Armistice day commemorations on November 11, 2008 in London. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Scientists have sequenced the genomes of 17 people who have lived over 110 years to explore the genetic basis underlying extreme human longevity.

The authors reported they could find no variants to explain the long lives.

However, they did find that one supercentenarian carried a variant associated with a heart condition, which had little or no effect on their lifetime health.

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE by Hinco Gierman from Stanford University and colleagues, there are 74 of these 110-year-olds alive worldwide.

Although the researchers didn’t find significant association with extreme longevity they have publicly published the genomes, making them available as a resource for future studies on the genetic basis of extreme longevity.

