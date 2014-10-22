Scientists Say Online Innovation Spreads Much Like A Complex Contagion

Scientists have studied the rise of the use of Skype and have decided that online innovation moves much like a disease across the online world.

The researchers say the adoption and termination rates driving the social contagion process are constant.

The study should help predict which novel technologies will take off in the future, they say.

They used a mathematical model to emulate online adoption behaviour in several countries worldwide.

The study by Dr Márton Karsai of Northeastern University and colleagues is published in the journal of the Royal Society.

