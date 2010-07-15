Scientists Say Gulf Spill May Permanently Alter Food Chain

After various reports of dead and mutated animals, scientists have concluded damage will infiltrate the entire food chain.

Here’s a rundown of the early ecological impact of all that oil, from the AP:

Researches have documented a massive die-off of pyrosomes — cucumber-shaped, gelatinous organisms fed on by endangered sea turtles.

droplets of oil are being found inside the shells of young crabs that are a mainstay in the diet of fish, turtles and shorebirds.

And at the base of the food web, tiny organisms that consume oil and gas are proliferating.

These events could permanently alter the regional ecosystem. Unfortunately, the Gulf states depend on fishing and tourism.

Read more: How The Oil Spill Could Devastate The $2.2 Trillion Gulf Economy

