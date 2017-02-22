Scientists are using Rorschach inkblots to help build better bionic eyes for the blind

Hermann Rorschach’s famous inkblots are now helping fix blindness. He made 10 of them in 1921, and for a long time they were used to examine someone’s personality traits and emotional capacity by analysing what that person saw in each inkblot. Scientist Richard Taylor is now using them to increase visibility in blind people via bionic eyeballs.

