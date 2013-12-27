SCIENTISTS: Post Christmas Sales Really Do Make You Feel Good

Boxing Day sales at David Jones, Sydney. Photo: Getty/Don Arnold

American researchers have confirmed what we already knew about shopping — it makes you feel good.

When down and sad, those who go for a little retail therapy feel better after spending.

The act restores some control to life and reduces sadness, say the University of Michigan researchers.

And Australians are re-embracing retail therapy by hitting the post-Christmas sales with enthusiasm for the first time in several years.

Retailers expect sales of more than $15 billion through the doors and more than $2 billion through websites.

Online, the Myer website crashed as stay at home shoppers sought bargains. Complaints via social media continue as Myer says: “We’re continuing to work on our website and are currently testing the site further.”

The Australian National Retailers Association expects sales for the post Christmas spree to mid January to be $15.4 billion, a 4.2 per cent rise on two years ago.

