Scientists are outraged a 14-year-old student was arrested for building a clock

Ninth grader Ahmed Mohamed was arrested on Sept. 14 just outside Dallas, when he brought a homemade clock to school that teachers and authorities said looked like a bomb.

Since then, he’s received a huge outpouring of support from the science community on Twitter under the hashtag #IStandWithAhmed.

Ahmed has been interested in science and tech for a long time, so when he started high school this year, he wanted to show off his skills by bringing in a simple digital clock he built at home in about 20 minutes.

But a teacher took one look at the wires and circuit board, and jumped to conclusions.

“She was like, it looks like a bomb,” Ahmed told the Dallas Morning News.

The school called the authorities, Ahmed was led off in handcuffs to juvenile detention under suspicion of creating a “hoax bomb.” The case has just recently been dropped and closed, according to NBC5’s Ken Kalthoff, who was at an Irving Police Department press conference.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is conducting its own investigation as to whether this is a case of Islamophobia.

Scientists are completely outraged over this. Here’s a roundup of some of the best tweets we found:

Ahmed has gotten a lot of support from both the Muslim and science community. Internist Shabbir Hossain pointed out that this kind of treatment has the potential to squash a young kid's interest in science. Importantly, a physics teacher points out that there's a big difference between a bomb and a clock. NASA's famous 'Mohawk guy' Bobak Ferdowski shuddered at the thought of this happening to him when he was a kid. And then pretty much offered Ahmed a job at NASA: That's not the only NASA call out Ahmed got. Planetary geologist Fred Calef invited him to come see the Mars rover anytime he wants. Robot maker and one of the hosts on the TV show 'Mythbusters' Grant Imahara agreed. Oculus genius, rocket designer, and 'Doom' video game programmer John Carmack said unfortunately kids aren't encouraged to do this kind of tinkering anymore. Planetary scientist Emily Lakdawalla said we need to change that. That's the only way we'll get real-life heroes like Mark Watney from the sci-fi bestseller and soon-to-be-released movie 'The Martian.' Watney is a brilliant handyman who figures out how to survive on Mars using science and tech. Even some parody science Twitter accounts weighed in. Like Pluto's moon Styx. And the 'Sarcastic Rover' personality on Twitter. Astrophysicist Katie Mack said she digs the NASA shirt Ahmed was sporting when he was arrested. On a more serious note, planetary scientist Sarah Horst reminded us that this is bigger than Ahmed. And planetary scientist Emily Lakdawalla said we need to figure out to stop this from happening in the future. It looks like Ahmed is making the best out of a bad situation though. And he's still rocking that NASA shirt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.