No, scientists did not just solve the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle

In a new documentary by Discovery Science Channel, a few scientists claim to have solved what makes the mysterious Bermuda Triangle so deadly so ships and planes. But the thing is, the Bermuda Triangle is no more dangerous to ships and planes than any other highly-travelled region of the globe. Suffice it say, the Bermuda Triangle is not a physical death trap for humans — it’s more of a mind trap for our overactive imaginations.

