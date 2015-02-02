Scientists In Finland Discovered How To Predict Northern Lights Sightings

In a small Finland town around 62 miles into the Arctic Circle, experts at The Finnish Meteorological Institute Arctic Research Centre are looking for signs of upcoming displays of Northern Lights in our skies. The centre has helped develop ‘Auroras Now!’, a space weather service which uses all-sky cameras and magnetic field alarm systems to monitor auroral activity.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Animation by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

