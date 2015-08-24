Scientists discovered another reason to avoid junk food

New research from the Columbia University Medical Center shows that eating food with a high glycemic index and added sugars is associated with increased risk for depression. This new information could be used to structure an alternative type of treatment for depression, by simply altering the patient’s diet.

Video courtesy of Columbia University Medical Center

