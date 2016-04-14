Scientists harnessed a man's brain waves to help him move his paralysed hand again

Ian Burkhart is a quadriplegic paralysed from the shoulders down. A new device, called NeuroLife and developed by doctors and engineers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with medical company Batelle, is now helping him move his hand again.
