Scientists Have Unlocked The Genetic Code Of Australia's Eucalypt Tree

Six-year old eucalyptus trees (Scientific Name: Eucalyptus benthamii) harvested for power generation.

Scientists have sequenced the genetic code of the eucalypt for the first time, revealing how the Australian icon became the world’s favourite hardwood.

The work also gives insights into the formation of the complex essential oils produced by eucalypts, which can help koala preservation efforts, minimise pest damage to plantations and could one day lead to eucalypt oils being a base for jet fuel.

“The genetic code will help us understand a foundation species for the Australian eco-system and how it affects other species, from fungi through to the koala,” said Dr Carsten Kulheim from the Australian National University.

“It will give scientists the tools to know what plants a koala will feed on and not feed on, which helps with measures to preserve koala habitat.”

Native to Australia, Eucalyptus trees have become the world’s most widely planted hardwood due to its fast growth, adaptability and complex oils.

Australian researchers collaborated with 30 institutions in 18 countries to sequence and analyse the genome of the Flooded Gum (Eucalyptus grandis). The work has been published in the latest edition of the journal Nature.

Work to sequence the genome of a eucalypt started more than a decade ago.

The wide genetic variability within each of the 700 eucalypt species has left scientists unable to explain differences between individual trees, such as why one tree produces leaves koalas find irresistible while another from the same species is unpalatable to koalas, yet repels pests better.

The sequence consists of 640 million base pairs of DNA, containing over 36,000 genes – almost double the number of genes in the human genome.

The researchers identified 113 genes responsible for synthesising terpenes, the familiar aromatic essential oils of eucalypts.

The study also included researchers from the Western Australian Department of Parks and Wildlife, the Victorian Department of Environment and Primary Industries, the University of Tasmania, the University of Melbourne and the University of the Sunshine Coast.

