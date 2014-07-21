Scientists Have Found Mysterious Dancing Dwarf Galaxies Bringing Order Where Chaos Was Expected

An artist’s impression of the coherent orbit of dwarf galaxies about a large galaxy. Image: Geraint Lewis. The Hubble Image Archive was used as a source of the galaxies used in this illustration

The discovery that many small galaxies throughout the universe do not swarm around larger ones like bees, but rather dance in orderly disc-shaped orbits, is a challenge to our understanding of how the universe formed and evolved.

The finding, by an international team of astronomers, including Professor Geraint Lewis from the University of Sydney’s School of Physics, was announced today in the journal Nature Communications.

“Early in 2013 we announced our startling discovery that half of the dwarf galaxies surrounding the Andromeda Galaxy are orbiting it in an immense plane,” says Professor Lewis.

“This plane is more than a million light years in diameter, but is very thin, with a width of only 300,000 light years.”

The universe contains billions of galaxies. Some, such as the Milky Way, are huge, containing hundreds of billions of stars. Most galaxies, however, are dwarfs with only a few billion stars.

For decades astronomers have used computer models to predict how these dwarf galaxies should orbit large galaxies. They had always found that they should be scattered randomly.

“Our Andromeda discovery did not agree with expectations, and we felt compelled to explore if it was true of other galaxies throughout the universe,” says Professor Lewis.

Using the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, a resource of colour images and 3D maps covering more than a third of the sky, the researchers dissected the properties of thousands of nearby galaxies.

The researchers were surprised to find a large proportion of pairs of satellite galaxies have oppositely directed velocities if they are situated on opposite sides of their giant galaxy hosts.

“We can extrapolate that these circular planes of dancing dwarfs are universal, seen in about 50% of galaxies,” said Professor Lewis.

“This is a big problem that contradicts our standard cosmological models. It challenges our understanding of how the universe works including the nature of dark matter.”

The researchers believe the answer may be hidden in some currently unknown physical process that governs how gas flows in the universe.

However, there is no obvious mechanism which can guide dwarf galaxies into narrow planes.

Some experts have made more radical suggestions, including bending and twisting the laws of gravity and motion.

“Throwing out seemingly established laws of physics is unpalatable,” he says. “But if our observations of nature are pointing us in this direction, we have to keep an open mind. That’s what science is all about.”

