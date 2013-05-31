Scientists Have Figured Out How The Turtle Got Its Unique Hard Shell

How the turtle shell evolved has puzzled scientists for years, but new research sheds light on how their hard shells were formed.



Scientists say the ancient fossil skeleton of an extinct South African reptile has helped bridge a 30 to 55-million-year gap.

This ancestor of the modern turtle, Eunotosaurus, is thought to be around 260 million years old.

