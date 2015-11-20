Scientists successfully grew a pair of working vocal cords in a lab

A team of researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison grew a pair of vocal cords that appear to be able to produce sound.

Dr. Nathan Welham, who lead the project, said they could someday help the millions of people who have lost their ability to speak.

He said the vocal cords his team created functioned phenomenally well, adding that they were comparable to the real thing.

Researchers started by extracting two types of cells from donated vocal cords, and then used those cells to grow their own set.

The created tissue made sound, which the AP reported was similar to the buzzing of a kazoo.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Alana Yzola

