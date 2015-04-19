Scientists have discovered how to keep captive stingrays from getting bored

Captive stingrays are now being tested with brain teasers to improve their quality of life.

Researchers from James Cook University in Queensland, Australia have developed a test that stimulates memory by putting food on targets. They hope it will reduce the animals’ boredom and help to mimic life in the wild.

This type of target practice has been used before to help sharks, but it’s the first time it’s been tested on stingrays.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

