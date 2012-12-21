How To Suture A Stuffed Christmas Turkey

What’s the best way to close a turkey without getting a bunch of ugly scarring? Why, veterinarians from Sweden have used their skin stapling and sewing skills to get the answer.



To get your picture perfect turkey this holiday season scientists from Sweden have investigated the best way to close your stuffed turkey, reports Discover’s Discoblog’s NCBI ROLF columnist reports. (NCBI is the National centre for Biotechnology Information, who runs the published paper archive PubMed, and ROFL stands for Rolling On The Floor Laughing.)

The study published by Veterinary Record looked at 15 turkeys that were closed using five different sutures: simple continuous Lembert, simple continuous Cushing, simple continuous Utrecht, simple continuous, or staples.

The turkey were each given scores on skin disruption and how pretty it looked once the sutures came out.

The winner, winner, turkey dinner best method for closing a stuffed turkey is using skin staples, because sutures pulled out a lot of meat and skin when removed from the cooked turkey.

A stapled, cooked, turkey

Photo: Denis Verwilghen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.