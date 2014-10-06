Scientists Find That Green Tea Can Be Used To Help Fight Cancer

A constituent of green tea could help treat cancer by delivering drugs directly to tumours, say scientists.
They used the substance in combination with Herceptin, an anti-cancer drug, in mice and found that it targeted tumours better, was more effective and lasted longer in the blood.
The findings, reported in a paper published the journal Nature Nanotechnology, could help to build better drug-delivery systems.
Joo Eun Chung of Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, Singapore, and colleagues used the molecule which is found in high abundance in green tea to create a carrier for the anticancer protein Herceptin.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.