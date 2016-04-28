Scientists figured out a way to hide our planet from hostile aliens

Scientists are currently on a decades-long search for intelligent alien life, but leading experts including Stephen Hawking have warned against this search in fear that if we succeed it could lead to the end of the human race as we know it.

In the event that humankind discovers the existence of hostile aliens, researchers have found a viable way to hide Earth from near-certain doom.

Produced by Eames Yates. Original Reporting by Jessica Orwig.

