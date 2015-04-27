Watch these scientists freak out when they encounter a rare whale

At 1,962 feet below the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) Hercules encountered a magnificent sperm whale. The whale circled the ROV several times allowing cameras to capture this spectacular footage. Encounters of this nature between sperm whales and ROVs are incredibly rare.

The Ocean Exploration Trust was founded in 2008 by Dr. Robert Ballard to explore the ocean, seeking out new discoveries in the fields of geology, biology, maritime history, archaeology, physics, and chemistry while pushing the boundaries of STEM education and technological innovation.

Video courtesy of OET/Nautilus Live. Image courtesy of Ocean Exploration Trust.



Nautilus Live will be diving live for the next six months follow along at www.nautiluslive.org.



