Scientists Discover A New Species Of 'Walking' Shark

Sharks that ‘walk’ instead of swim use their pectoral and pelvic fins to push and wriggle their bodies along coral reefs.

A new species of “walking” shark, Hemiscyllium halmahera, was caught in eastern Indonesian waters and described in a study published in the aqua, International Journal of Icthyology in July 2013.

The shark is about 28 inches long. It’s mostly brown in colour with clusters of dark spots and scattered whites spots.

Check out its unusual method of travel in the video below, courtesy of Sci-News.com:

