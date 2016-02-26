Scientists crushed everyday objects to test their strength

General Electric puts enormous physical pressure on its products to make sure they last, ensuring that they can withstand the heat of jet fuel, or decades of erosion. They also put everyday objects to the test, in order to see how they break.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.