Scientists crushed everyday objects to test their strength

General Electric puts enormous physical pressure on its products to make sure they last, ensuring that they can withstand the heat of jet fuel, or decades of erosion. They also put everyday objects to the test, in order to see how they break.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss
