British Scientists Have Secretly Created More Than 150 Human-Animal Hybrids

Photo: wikipedia commons

For the past three years, British scientists have secretly created more than 150 human-animal hybrid embryos.The Daily Mail gleaned an exclusive look at the figures which show 155 “admixed” embryos with human and animal genes have been concocted since the 2008 Human Fertilization Embryology Act.



This legalised the creation of a variety of hybrids, including an animal egg fertilised by a human sperm; ‘cybrids’, in which a human nucleus is implanted into an animal cell; and ‘chimeras’, in which human cells are mixed with animal embryos.

Conducted at King’s College London, Newcastle University, and Warwick University, scientists say the experiments can be used to produce embryonic stem cells that treat a host of illnesses.

Regardless of the benefits, British politician Lord Alton told Parliament: “I argued … against the creation of human- animal hybrids as a matter of principle. None of the scientists who appeared before us could give us any justification in terms of treatment. Ethically it can never be justifiable – it discredits us as a country. It is dabbling in the grotesque. At every stage the justification from scientists has been: if only you allow us to do this, we will find cures for every illness known to mankind. This is emotional blackmail.”

Pro-life groups are aghast as the revelation comes just days after public concerns over a Planet of the Apes type scenario becoming a reality.



Research is currently suspended due to lack of funding, but scientists believe the work will recommence in the future.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.