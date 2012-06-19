Scientists Create The Healthiest Meal Ever

The mega-healthy meal includes a smoked salmon terrine and green salad..

The healthiest meal in the world is loaded with Omega-3 fish oils, muscle-building proteins and brain-boosting vitamins and minerals. The Daily Mail reports that scientists at the Leatherhead Food Research have whipped up a three-course meal that satisfies 222 health claims used in food marketing and advertising and were recently approved by the European Food Safety Authority to have scientific basis.



Here’s a look at the super-healthy meal:

Fresh and smoked salmon terrine (good for brain and heart function)

Mixed leaf salad with Extra Virgin Olive Oil dressing (for maintaining cholesterol)

High-fibre multigrain bread roll

Chicken casserole with lentils and mixed vegetables (good for iron absorption)

Live yogurt-based blancmange topped with walnuts and a sugar-free caramel-flavored sauce (good for digestion and blood glucose control)

The menu also includes charcoal tablets to reduce excessive gas and a mixed berry sports drinks that’s packed with vitamins and electrolytes.

The meal was originally conceived as the perfect airline meal, but can still be enjoyed at home.

