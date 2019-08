Researchers at Cornell University have created an artificial heart made of foam.

Inspired by soft robotics , the unique design of the artificial heart allows it to “beat” like the real thing.

Video elements courtesy of Benjamin Mac Murray.

Produced by Lamar Salter

